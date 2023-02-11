Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The end result Saturday was the same — a double-digit victory for the Thundering Herd men’s basketball team over Georgia State. But how Marshall got to the result was drastically different than the last time the two matched up.

On Jan. 28, six Herd players scored in double figures to help Marshall dismantle the Panthers 103-65 on its home floor. On Saturday, nearly all the damage was done by Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags