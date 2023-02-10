HUNTINGTON — Tony Kemper is happy with his team’s six-game winning streak, but would be tickled pink if it can extend it to seven.
Kemper leads Marshall University’s women’s basketball team (15-9 overall, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference) into a 1 p.m. game vs. Texas State (17-7, 9-4) Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.
The contest is part of the annual “Play4Kay Game” to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Marshall has set up a “Pledge for 3” campaign in which patrons can pledge a certain amount ($3, $5 or $10) for any made 3-pointer by the Thundering Herd.
Marshall is encouraging fans to wear pink to the game to show support for cancer research.
The Herd defeated Coastal Carolina 65-60 on Thursday for its sixth consecutive victory, its longest conference winning streak since the 2004-05 season. Marshall then won 11 in a row as a member of the Mid-American Conference.
Kemper said he’s pleased with his team’s play, but added that improvement is necessary.
“We’ve got a team in which I know and trust them in a lot of spots,” Kemper said. “I like how we all stay together. Six in a row is good, but there’s a really good team coming in Saturday, so it’s a huge challenge to run it again.”
Marshall, picked 10th in the 14-team league in the preseason poll, is tied with Southern Mississippi and Louisiana-Lafayette for fifth, one game back of Texas State, James Madison and Old Dominion. The Herd trails Sun Belt leader Troy by two games.
Marshall is playing with confidence.
“It starts to grow when my coaches and teammates believe in me to make shots in games,” said Herd guard Sydni Scott, who scored to put Marshall ahead to stay against Coastal Carolina. “I feel like my confidence has gone up in practice and in games.”
Texas State is led by Da’Nasia Hood, who is averaging 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, but is known for team play. The Bobcats lead the Sun Belt in scoring defense at 57.2 points per game, free throw percentage at 75.2% and assist-to-turnover ratio. Texas State has dished 361 assists and committed 354 turnovers.
Roshala Scott, who scored nine of the Herd’s final 10 points Thursday, leads Marshall at 17.7 points per game. Abby Beeman scores 13.8 and averages a team-best 6.5 rebounds.