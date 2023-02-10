Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230210 mu women 26.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall’s Meredith Maier puts up a shot during a Sun Belt women’s basketball game against Coastal Carolina on Thursday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Tony Kemper is happy with his team’s six-game winning streak, but would be tickled pink if it can extend it to seven.

Kemper leads Marshall University’s women’s basketball team (15-9 overall, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference) into a 1 p.m. game vs. Texas State (17-7, 9-4) Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

Tags