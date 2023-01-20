HUNTINGTON — Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry is leaving the Thundering Herd after two seasons to accept the same position at Tulane University.
The move was reported earlier in the week and officially announced by the Green Wave athletic department Friday morning.
The 51-year-old native of Welsh, Louisiana, came to the Herd when coach Charles Huff was hired in January 2021, and helped build a stout Marshall defense that ranked nationally in a dozen categories at the end of last season.
As a unit, the Herd made quite a jump from year one to year two in Guidry's system.
The Marshall defense ranked in the top 10 nationally in a dozen statistical categories for the 2022 season, including rushing defense (first), third down efficiency (first), interceptions (fifth), scoring defense (seventh) and total defense (seventh). The Herd never allowed more than 28 points in a game in 2022.
The defense forced 29 turnovers, including 18 interceptions by 10 different players. Micah Abraham (six) and Steven Gilmore (three) accounted for half of those. Additionally, they recovered 11 fumbles by the opposition and finished the year with 38 quarterback sacks.
Guidry returns to his home state of Louisiana, which he is very familiar with, having made several coaching stops there. Guidry's first job as an assistant coach came at McNeese State where he was hired as the defensive backs coach (2000-01) before adding defensive coordinator to his title from 2002-03.
After a five-year break from the college ranks, he returned to McNeese State as an assistant in 2008 before leaving for Miami (Ohio), where he spent two years (2009-10), followed by two seasons at Western Kentucky (2011-12) and then back to McNeese as the defensive coordinator from 2013-15.
Guidry became the head coach of the Cowboys from 2016-2018.
Other coaching stops include brief stints at Southeastern Louisiana (2019) and Florida Atlantic (2020).
Guidry will leave the Herd after two seasons to join Willie Fritz's staff at Tulane following a 12-2 season in which the Green Wave defeated Southern California in the Cotton Bowl and finished the season ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
He replaces Chris Hampton, who exited as Tulane's defensive coordinator at the conclusion of the season to take a position at Oregon.
Tulane competes in the American Athletic Conference.
