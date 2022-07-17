Editor’s note: This is the 10th installment of a 12-part series involving Marshall football’s 2022 opponents. The 10th game of the season features a home rivalry contest against Appalachian State on Nov. 12.
HUNTINGTON — Year in and year out, it seems Appalachian State has been in the conversation as one of the best teams in the Sun Belt Conference.
That doesn’t look to be changing in 2022, as the Mountaineers return a total of 13 starters and are primed to defend their SBC East division title from a season ago.
Having met the Thundering Herd in each of the past two seasons as non-conference opponents, the longtime rivalry will be renewed yet again, but this time as a conference matchup with Marshall playing its first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference in 2022.
With a loaded backfield and an experienced quarterback under center, App State will go as its offense goes, packing a big punch in bringing back both Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples at running back and Chase Brice at quarterback.
Noel, a first-team All-Sun Belt selection after leading the league with 1,126 rushing yards, played in all 14 games in 2021 and started the last 10 of the season after a breakout game against Marshall in September, the final non-conference matchup of the season.
He tallied 187 yards on 24 carries against the Herd in a 31-30 victory in Boone, North Carolina, including 104 in the fourth quarter and 87 on the game-clinching drive, setting up the Mountaineers for what would be the game-winning field goal with around five minutes left.
It was Noel’s second of five games that season where he would eclipse the 100-yard mark, establishing himself as the No. 1 running back, with Peoples providing just as much power and explosiveness as the No. 2 back.
Noel (1,126 yards) and Peoples (926 yards, 14 touchdowns) thrashed opposing defenses for a combined 2,052 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, establishing a dominant ground game that opened up the air attack for Brice, who threw for over 3,300 yards and 27 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions in his first season with the Mountaineers.
Prior to arriving in Boone, Brice spent time at both Clemson and Duke, most notably backing up now-Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence while with the Tigers.
At the third stop of his collegiate career, he found a home at Appalachian State and helped them to a 10-win season before falling in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game to Louisiana-Lafayette.
While the backfield remains intact, Brice will have to find new weapons in the receiving group after losing his top three targets to graduation: Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan and Malik Williams, each of whom tallied over 800 yards and at least six touchdowns last year.
Up front, all but one starter returns on the offense line, providing chemistry that should help the run game establish itself again this year and provide Brice with time to connect with a younger group of receivers.
His most experienced weapon that returns is senior tight end Henry Pearson, who appeared in 11 games in 2021, catching 11 passes for 153 yards.
In addition to the loss of talent at receiver, the defense took a hit.
Three of the top six leading tacklers have moved on from the program, but six starters return for the upcoming season, including senior linebackers Trey Cobb (75 tackles in 2021) and Nick Hampton (69 tackles).
In the secondary, Steven Jones Jr. opted to return to the Mountaineers as a sixth-year senior after intercepting five passes a season ago, three of which he returned for touchdowns.
A pair of new safeties will have to prove themselves after starters Kaiden Smith and Ryan Huff are no longer with the program. On the defensive line, senior Jordan Earle will anchor the interior and Hanksy Paillant is in line to get reps at defensive end after playing in 26 games as a backup over the past two seasons.
Another big spot to fill for the Mountaineers comes on special teams after Chandler Staton graduated after holding down place-kicking duties for the past five seasons.
That leaves sophomore Michael Hughes as his replacement, and senior Clayton Howell will likely take over punting duties, which he has done for the Mountaineers previously as a freshman All-American selection in 2018, when he averaged over 40 yards per attempt.