This is the fifth installment in a 12-part series looking at Marshall football’s 2022 opponents. Marshall wraps up its nonconference portion of the schedule in Week 5, welcoming the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs to Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — If Gardner-Webb could go back in time, it might bring its 2022 offensive unit with them.
Particularly to Sept. 7, 2013, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, where it ran into a buzz saw in the Thundering Herd, dropping the contest 55-0 in their only meeting in program history.
One thing the Bulldogs lacked in that game is exactly one of their biggest strengths in 2022: an offense with plenty of experienced firepower.
But can Gardner-Webb turn that potential into results by the time it arrives in Huntington in Week 5 of the college football season?
If a senior quarterback, running-back duo and a highly touted 2022 recruiting class have anything to say about it, the answer might be a resounding “Yes.”
The offense starts with Bailey Fisher, who completed nearly 60% of his throws in 2021, amassing 2,300 yards and tossing 18 touchdowns over the course of 11 games last season.
His top wideout, sophomore Justin Franklin, is also back in 2022 looking to build off a freshman season in which he established himself as the Bulldogs’ top receiver.
Throw in Narii Gaither, a senior running back who was the team’s workhorse in the backfield, and there’s plenty to be excited about on the offensive side of the football. Gaither racked up 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground to go with a team-high 43 receptions and another five trips across the goal line. Without a doubt, Gaither is their go-to weapon.
Also joining the fold is the highest rated recruit in school history, wide receiver AJ Johnson.
Johnson played his senior season at Western High in Davie, Florida. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is the highest-rated recruit to sign with Gardner-Webb in the modern era, rated as the nation’s No. 20 receiver prospect in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and as one of the top-200 overall prospects in the class.
But even with the talent Gardner-Webb had last year, it translated to just a 4-7 record, victorious in but two Big South Conference games.
Head coach Tre Lamb enters his third season with the Bulldogs but has coached in just 13 games after a pandemic-shortened 2020 season in which Gardner-Webb played just four games. His first full season of coaching was in 2021 and he’ll be looking for more production out of his team this coming year.
The offensive production was neutralized by a defense that struggled to keep opposing offenses in check. While Gardner-Webb averaged 395 yards and 29 points per game last season, opposing offenses posted nearly identical numbers with 392 yards and 30 points on average.
The Bulldog defense is led by All-America defensive end Ty French and anchored inside by senior Janathian Turner and sophomore Charlie Jackson along with a number of rotation players that allows for legs to stay fresh.
On the back end of the defense, Savannah State transfer Brendan Jackson capped off a successful spring season with a 34-yard pick-six during the end-of-spring scrimmage, and starting corner Raequan Ousley also picked off a pass in the end zone to prevent a score.
The Thundering Herd is one of three FBS opponents on the Bulldogs’ 2022 schedule, all of whom will be played on the road: at Coastal Carolina, Marshall and Liberty.