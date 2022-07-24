This is the final installment of a 12-part series involving Marshall football’s 2022 opponents. The final game of the season features a home contest against Georgia State on Nov. 26.
HUNTINGTON — Perhaps no Sun Belt Conference team is more eager to get back on the gridiron than the Georgia State Panthers are.
After a 1-4 start to the 2021 season, the Panthers won seven of their final eight games and entered the offseason with a great deal of momentum after securing a victory in a bowl game for the second time in three seasons and third in five years under head coach Shawn Elliott.
Eighteen starters who helped the Panthers to a program-record eight wins last year return this season, making Georgia State one of the more experienced teams in the Sun Belt.
On offense, the Panthers welcome back starting quarterback Darren Grainger, all-conference running backs Tucker Gregg and Jamyest Williams, seventh-year senior tight end Aubry Payne and leading receiver Jamari Thrash.
In his first season after transferring in from Furman, Grainger showed his ability as a dual-threat quarterback by rushing for 660 yards — tops for all quarterbacks in the league — and three touchdowns while also throwing for over 1,700 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Under Elliott, the Panthers have emphasized the run — and with the two-headed monster of Gregg and Jamyest, why wouldn’t they?
The tandem — both super-seniors — combined for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021, both earning All-Sun Belt honors last season and landing on the watch list for the 2022 Doak Walker Award, which is given to the top running back in the nation.
Thrash, now a junior, emerged as the Panthers leading receiver in 2021 with 32 catches for 452 yards and three touchdowns.
In addition to the skill players that will come back, four starters are back on the offensive line, including Malik Sumter, who has started 41 straight games and has been a major part of why GSU average 222 yards rushing per game since he moved into the starting lineup.
In 2021, the Georgia State defense set school records with 36 sacks and 92 tackles for loss while holding five different opponents to one offensive touchdown.
The Panthers’ top returnee up front is junior Thomas Gore, a versatile defender who can line up at multiple positions and recorded 9.5 sacks in 2021.
The defensive line did take a hit, though, after graduating a pair of four-year starters, including Hardrick Willis, the program’s career leaders in sacks.
Despite the talent loss, the defense returns plenty of talent from front to back.
Blake Carrol and Jordan Veneziale will lead the linebackers. Carroll has made 163 tackles over the last two seasons and is especially savvy when it comes to defending the run, as the Panthers held opponents to fewer than 140 rushing yards per game in 2021.
The secondary is anchored by top defensive returnee Antavious Lane, the program’s career leader in interceptions with nine.
Opposite Lane, there’s a battle for the other starting safety job, which likely will be won by sophomore Jalen Tate, who started one game in 2021, or redshirt freshman Makkah Jordan, who was named the team’s Top Defensive Newcomer after spring practice.
Michael Hayes returns for his third season as the Panthers’ punter, averaging just over 41 yards per kick for the past two seasons.
Originally signed as a placekicker, Hayes is expected to add those duties to his work load after the Panthers graduated Noel Ruiz, who had held the position for two years.
