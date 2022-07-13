Editor’s note: This is the ninth installment of a 12-part series outlining Marshall football’s 2022 football opponents. This time, it’s an old foe in a new league as Game 9 features former C-USA East rival Old Dominion.
HUNTINGTON — The 2021 season was the fourth consecutive losing season for the Old Dominion Monarchs, but it’s 6-7 overall record was a bit deceiving.
The Monarchs started the year 1-6 but rattled off five consecutive wins to earn bowl eligibility, losing in the Myrtle Beach Bowl to Tulsa to wrap up a year filled with both highs and lows.
Things are trending up for ODU in 2022 as it enters a new chapter in the Sun Belt. The Monarchs will have familiar company in the conference in Marshall which remains a division foe after also moving from Conference USA, where the Monarchs had been since 2013.
A fresh start will still be a challenge for the Monarchs who are entering their third year under head coach Ricky Rahne. However, Rahne has only coached in 13 games after ODU did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Ten starters are expected back on the offensive side of the ball, including four offensive lineman and a 1,000-yard running back in Blake Watson, making it one of the more experienced groups in the Sun Belt.
Watson led the team in rushing and with 1,112 yards out of the backfield to go with another team-high eight touchdowns. Also returning is Elijah Davis, who amassed nearly 600 yards on the ground and six touchdowns.
Redshirt sophomore Hayden Wolff appears in line for the starting job in 2022 but will have to impress with a formidable backup in D.J. Mack behind him.
In his redshirt freshman campaign of 2021, Wolff threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in ten games. Wolff did not play against Marshall a season ago as Mack led the offense in an overtime loss in Huntington.
Depth is not an issue for the Monarchs at wide receiver.
Ali Jennings returns after averaging over 17 yards per catch with five scores last season. First Team All-Conference USA weapon Zack Kuntz helps bolster the group even more at tight end after a season in which he led the team with 73 catches for 692 yards and five touchdowns.
Joining an already talented group of wide receivers is Cincinnati transfer Marquez Bell, who brings with him some size and the ability to stretch the field as a redshirt freshman.
The Monarchs had one of the stronger run-defense units in 2021 but struggled in pass defense, which must improve this season if they wish to be competitive in the Sun Belt, which features a handful of team’s that can slice and dice opponents through the air.
That starts with generating a pass rush, which can be done by experienced players on the line, including Marcus Haynes on the interior and sophomore Amorie Morrison on the edge. Haynes led the team with 5.5 sacks last season, Morrison logged 3.5. Alonso Ford also brings valuable experience to the position group.
Old Dominion did lose talented pass rusher Sokoyo McDuffie, who transferred to UConn in the offseason but they return their two leading defensive tackles from 2021 in Alonso Ford and Tyrie Bibby.
All told, the Monarchs are hoping to build off the momentum they gathered at the end of last season following a slow start. In their 6-7 season, three of their seven losses came by less than one possession, too.
It’s a team that’s close to getting over the hump but will need to play consistent in it’s inaugural season in the Sun Belt in order to stay competitive and challenge for a title in a stacked East division.