Editor’s note: This is the 11th installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s football opponents for the 2023 season.
It might not live up to the “Miracle in Mobile” that was Marshall’s 2001 victory in the GMAC Bowl, but a marquee cross-division matchup awaits the Thundering Herd in Week 11 as it returns to Mobile, Alabama, to face the South Alabama Jaguars.
The Jaguars won more games in 2022 than they had the previous two seasons combined, finishing the regular season 10-2 before losing to Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl.
It was South Alabama’s first bowl appearance since 2016, and its two regular-season losses came by a combined five points (32-31 at UCLA and 10-6 against Troy). The Jaguars finished second in the Sun Belt Conference West Division.
“What we did a year ago was good, but we have to be able to build off the foundation of it,” third-year coach Kane Wommack said. “This is a very young program that people have fought and worked to get us into the position that we’re in. It goes way beyond our execution on the field. Our facilities have improved. The community support and the support from our administration is as good as it’s ever been.”
A key part of last year’s success was additions through the transfer portal, in particular Carter Bradley at quarterback and La’Damian Webb at running back. Both return for 2023.
Bradley came from Toledo and played a much bigger role than he thought he might. He beat out former starter Desmond Trotter for the job and threw for 3,343 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first year with the Jaguars.
“It was a crazy experience because I really didn’t think I was going to play again. I had that mindset of wherever I go, I’ll be happy, and lucky I found a great place like South Alabama,” Bradley said. “Last year was a whirlwind. It’s unbelievable the things that we did, but I feel like the three losses talk to us more than wins. We’re hungry and ready to go.”
Webb turned into one of the premier backs in the league, toting the ball 209 times for 1,063 yards and 13 scores while catching two more touchdowns from Bradley.
If both the offense and defense look familiar, it’s because South Alabama returns nine starters on each side of the ball, the most combined returning starters in the SBC.
“When you look at the experience of the team coming back, the key is to keep the main thing the main thing,” Wommack said. “How did we win games a year ago? We played really physical, regardless of whether we were up or down, felt great or didn’t. We had a ‘just work’ mentality.”
One of the starters who isn’t returning is Jalen Wayne, who led South Alabama in touchdown receptions in 2022 with nine to go with 815 receiving yards. That was still third-best on the team behind Devin Voisin (871 yards, five TDs) and Caullin Lacy (816 yards, five TDs), each of whom are back.
Yam Banks, a junior safety in his fourth season, leads the defense. He has emerged as one of the league’s best at that position and pulled down a team-high six interceptions last season. Jaden Voisin led South Alabama in tackles (80), was second in tackles for loss (six) and was tied for second on the team in interceptions with two.
Wommack retained both offensive and defensive coordinators, who have been with him since taking over the Jaguars in 2021. Former Houston coach Major Applewhite is in charge of the offense and Corey Batoon leads the defense. Tre Williams enters his first season as the special teams coach.
This will be the first meeting between Marshall and South Alabama in football. It’s the Herd’s final road game of the season and the home finale for the Jaguars, who held opponents to fewer than 300 yards of offense in six home games a season ago.