Editor’s note: This is the ninth installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s football opponents for the 2023 season. In Week 10, Marshall rekindles a rivalry with an old foe in Appalachian State.
After competing for a Sun Belt football championship for three of the last four seasons entering 2022, 6-6 wasn’t what Appalachian State expected.
But it became the Mountaineers’ reality. A 51-48 double-overtime loss at Georgia Southern solidified that record and left Appalachian State without a bowl bid, breaking a streak that spanned seven seasons.
After starting the year with a shootout against North Carolina, App State followed it up with consecutive wins at Texas A&M and against Troy. The Mountaineers used a late Hail Mary throw to defeat the eventual league champion Trojans 32-28 on the final play of the game.
But consistency, particularly in the run game, quickly became an issue. The Mountaineers squandered a 25-point lead in a loss to James Madison and dropped their final four road games against Texas State, Coastal Carolina, Marshall and Georgia Southern.
App State returns leading rusher Nate Noel, who ran for 604 yards and six touchdowns. It was the first time in a decade that the Mountaineers didn’t have a 1,000-yard rusher.
Noel should carry the bulk of the rushing attack, but App State has historically developed a rotation of backs that turn into impact players. That could happen again with Navy transfer Maquel Haywood joining the fold and the retention of Armani Marshall and Kanye Roberts.
Up front on offense, App State loses a pair of first team All-Sun Belt selections on the offensive line but returns 65 career starts and brought in transfers Griffin Scroggs from Georgia, Thornton Gentry from NC State and Anthony Red from Syracuse to help replace that production. That stands to benefit the return of the run game lacking a season ago.
Sean Clark, entering his fourth year as coach of the Mountaineers, must replace quarterback Chase Brice, who was a two-year starter after transferring from Clemson and threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns while adding four more scores on the ground.
Backup Ryan Burger threw just six passes as a true freshman behind Brice. He is the favorite to start the season but will compete with JUCO transfer Joey Aguilar, who made a good first impression on the coaching staff in spring practice.
The top four receiving targets are all back for 2023 — Christian Horn, Dashaun Davis, Kaedin Robinson and Dalton Stroman — who each averaged more than 10 yards per catch last year. Horn led the Mountaineers in receptions (33) and receiving yards (600) and was tied for second in touchdowns (five).
Defensively, Appalachian State has improved at nearly every level despite returning only four starters. Clark said he believes the group of defensive backs — which features former Marshall player EJ Jackson — could prove to be one of the best units in the Sun Belt.
Six of the top seven linebackers from a year ago are gone, including KeSean Brown, who transferred to Marshall. The best of that bunch, Andrew Parker, is back in the fold after making 10 starts and finishing 2022 with 68 tackles.
The Mountaineers replaced both offensive and defensive coordinators after last season. Frank Ponce is returning for his third stint as the offensive coordinator after holding that title from 2013-2018 and again in 2021 before spending a year with the Miami Hurricanes as the pass game coordinator last season. Scott Sloan, a former Army and Georgia Southern defensive coordinator, has taken the same position on Clark’s staff.
The Thundering Herd and Appalachian State have a long, documented history as FCS foes in the Southern Conference but meet for just the fourth time as FBS members and second as Sun Belt Conference opponents. Marshall has won two of the last three meetings.