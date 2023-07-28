Editor’s note: This is the 10th installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s football opponents for the 2023 season.
The Marshall and Georgia Southern football programs share history already, and that only stands to grow this season as the Eagles make the trip to Huntington on Nov. 11.
It's Marshall's "75" game, in which the lives lost in the 1970 plane crash will be honored, and this will be just the second meeting between the two teams as FBS opponents after the Herd joined the Sun Belt Conference a year ago.
The Eagles' offense might be one of the most experienced units in the league in 2023, with nine of 11 starters returning. The only losses were quarterback Kyle Vantrease and wide receiver Jeremy Singleton.
Coach Clay Helton, entering his second year with Georgia Southern, said the new quarterback will help the offense continue without missing a beat -- Tulsa transfer Davis Brin Sr.
"This is a quarterback-driven league, and it always has been. You've seen that teams that have a great quarterback have a lot of wins," Helton said. "We're fortunate to have Davis this year, who brings a lot of the same qualities Kyle had, with unbelievable intangibles and a guy that can be the face of the program."
Vantrease threw for more than 4,000 yards last season and was a key cog in the Eagles' doubling of their win total from 2021, when they were 3-9.
Brin was a two-year starter for the Golden Hurricane. He made 22 starts and completed 59% of his passes, a stat that gives Helton confidence.
"Unbelievable decision-maker at quarterback and really good accuracy, especially on his deep ball, while still getting the ball out fast like Kyle did and not taking sacks," Helton said.
As much of a nod as that might be for the quarterback, it also speaks to the level of play that the offensive line gave after converting from a triple-option offense to a pass-heavy scheme.
The unit returns 115 career starts, including some from Bryson Broadway and first-team All-Sun Belt Khalil Crowder, while adding Georgia State transfer Bryson Broadway to the fold.
Jalen White will lead the rushing attack for a second straight season. He ran for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 22 passes for 217 yards and a score.
"Everybody talks so much about the passing game, and we put up some great numbers last year, but just as important as the pass game and probably our best-kept secret on the football team is Jalen White," Helton said. "Jalen is one of the top rushers in our conference as well as the country and provided us 1,100 yards of offense in 10 football games last year."
Khaleb Hood leads a veteran group of receivers and had 29 more catches than the second-leading receiver, Derwin Burgess, who also returns. That duo combined for more than 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.
Eight defensive starters are gone from Georgia Southern, but overall, Helton sees more depth across all levels of the defense after bolstering the roster through the transfer portal, specifically six in the linebacking corps and secondary.
This will be the eighth all-time meeting between the Thundering Herd and Georgia Southern. In last year's matchup, Marshall held the Eagles to a season-low 10 points in a 23-10 loss to Marshall in Statesboro, Georgia. 2023 will mark the first time Georgia Southern has traveled to Huntington since 1995.