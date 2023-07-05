Albany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger (7) passes under pressure from Baylor safety Al Walcott (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Albany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger (7) passes under pressure from Baylor safety Al Walcott (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s football opponents for the 2023 season. Up first is the season opener against Albany.
HUNTINGTON — Since winning their first-ever FCS playoff game in 2019 to cap a nine-win season, the Albany Great Danes haven't come close to replicating that success in the past three seasons.
Fresh off a 3-9 campaign last year, which doubled Albany's win total since the beginning of a pandemic-shortened 2021 season (1-3 in four games played), coach Greg Gattuso has attempted to carve out a path forward for the Great Danes, but it's been slow work.
But even though the wins aren't there, there's plenty of optimism for Albany, which will play its first road game of the 2023 season against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 2 on Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
With an offense led by quarterback Reece Poffenbarger, the CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year last season after transferring to Albany as a freshman, the Great Danes will be playing in their second game of the season after hosting Fordham on Aug. 26.
Poffenbarger, who redshirted at Old Dominion but did not play in 2021, was a yard shy of 3,000 passing yards in his first season at Albany, started all 11 games, completed 62% of his passes and stacked up 24 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
With Poffenbarger under center, the Great Danes averaged nearly 30 points per contest and return a key piece of that in running back Todd Sibley, who scored 10 touchdowns and rushed for 987 yards in his first year after transferring from Pitt.
Those two are the cornerstones for building back to the success Gattuso and the Great Danes have had in years past. Gattuso, who was a defensive lineman on the 1982 Penn State team that won the national championship, knows what it takes to succeed and has laid the groundwork for a successful rebuild.
Albany will have to replace top receiving target, tight end Thomas Greaney, who led the Great Danes in receiving touchdowns (nine), receiving yards (693) and receptions (50) last season. Greaney signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Defensively, the Great Danes return three of the top five tacklers from a season ago in linebacker Dylan Kelly, defensive back Larry Walker Jr. and defensive end Anton Juncaj.
In 2022, the Great Danes defense surrendered an average of 34 points per contest, a number that was swayed by an outlier in the season opener against Baylor when the Bears scored 69 points in a dominant win.
Kelly's 97 total tackles led Albany, a figure that included 4.5 tackles for loss to go with an interception and a pass breakup. Defensive lineman AJ Simon also returns after leading the Great Danes in sacks (five), followed closely by Juncaj (4.5) and Elijah Hill (four).
The Great Danes were a late addition to the 2023 schedule for the Thundering Herd to complete the non-conference slate. Albany filled a hole left by Navy, which canceled the game to give the Midshipmen more rest following an overseas trip to Ireland, where they are scheduled to face Notre Dame to open the season.
The matchup will serve as the first-ever meeting between Marshall and Albany in football.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.