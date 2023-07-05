Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s football opponents for the 2023 season. Up first is the season opener against Albany.

HUNTINGTON — Since winning their first-ever FCS playoff game in 2019 to cap a nine-win season, the Albany Great Danes haven't come close to replicating that success in the past three seasons. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.