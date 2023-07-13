Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s football opponents for the 2023 season. In Week 5, the Herd sees its first Sun Belt Conference opponent in Old Dominion.
The first two full seasons that Ricky Rahne coached at Old Dominion were nearly opposites of each other.
After Rahne took the job in 2020, a year in which the Monarchs didn’t play due to COVID-19, Old Dominion started 1-6 but won five straight to become bowl-eligible before losing to Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
In 2022, after starting 3-3 and holding a win over Virginia Tech, Old Dominion lost its final six contests and finished 3-9 in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Monarchs enter 2023 with a fresh start and a roster that features new names after the starting quarterback, running back and leading receiver all transferred to other schools.
Kevin Decker will take over as offensive coordinator after coming over from Fordham. Quarterback Grant Wilson also came over from the Rams and is familiar with Decker’s system, putting him in the driver’s seat to become the starting quarterback.
Wilson arrived after spring practice, so his work with the Monarchs has been limited, but he has the benefit of Javon Harvey, Old Dominion’s No. 2 receiver, returning, as well as several other players who have shown the ability to catch passes.
Last year’s top two targets entering the season, wideout Ali Jennings and tight end Zach Kuntz, missed a combined 10 games, which created room for others to get valuable in-game experience. Jennings has since transferred to Virginia Tech and Zach Kuntz was drafted by the New York Jets in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Blake Watson, who led the Monarchs in rushing yards (946) and touchdowns (five) in 2022, transferred to Memphis, but Obie Sanni and Tariq Simms return to the backfield and newcomer Kadarius Calloway could prove to be the workhorse Watson once was for the offense.
Defensively, second-team All-American and first-team All-SBC linebacker Jason Henderson returns and hopes to build on a 186-tackle performance in 2022, one of few highlights from a three-win year. Joining him at that position is Duke transfer Sayyid Stevens.
Henderson is the star on defense, but the Monarchs have a deep pool of defensive linemen looking to build on a 32-sack campaign and rebound after allowing 200-plus rushing yards in eight contests last season.
The secondary is where Old Dominion runs into an issue. It’s forced to replace top tackler R’Tarriun Johnson and defensive backs Tre Hawkins and Tobias Harris. In their place are veterans Terry Jones and Tahj Ra-El, who combined for eight starts last year, and LaMareon James.
After a rigorous non-conference schedule last season which included road games at East Carolina and Virginia to go with home games with Virginia Tech and Liberty, things don’t get easier for Old Dominion this year with road trips to face the Hokies and the Flames, a home game against Wake Forest and cross-division league games with Louisiana and Southern Miss.
This will be the ninth all-time meeting between the Monarchs and the Thundering Herd. Marshall has won eight times, most recently a 12-0 shutout in Norfolk, Virginia, last season in which the Herd kicked four field goals and the Monarchs managed just 209 yards of total offense.