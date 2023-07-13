Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Virginia Tech Old Dominion Football
Buy Now

Old Dominion wide receiver Javon Harvey (18) runs a route against Virginia Tech during an NCAA college football game on Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va.

 Mike Caudill | The Associated Press

Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s football opponents for the 2023 season. In Week 5, the Herd sees its first Sun Belt Conference opponent in Old Dominion.

The first two full seasons that Ricky Rahne coached at Old Dominion were nearly opposites of each other.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.