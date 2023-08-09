Editor’s note: This is the final installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s football opponents for the 2023 season.
Entering his third season at the helm at Arkansas State, Red Wolves coach Butch Jones said building the program has come with its fair share of bumps in the road.
Picked to finish sixth out of seven teams in the Sun Belt West Division, Jones and company are out to prove they have what it takes to win games — something they haven’t done during his first two years there.
When Jones took over, he said the Red Wolves desperately needed to address their recruiting infrastructure, which had primarily been built through the junior college and transfer portal, and transition to an approach more focused on athletes coming out of high school.
Now, Arkansas State needs to win. After consecutive 4-8 seasons, Jones believes the Red Wolves are close.
“I’ve never been through anything like this in a season: we had the lead, out of our 12 games, eight times going into the fourth quarter,” Jones said. “I think that competitive depth took over and we had a number of players that were playing an inordinate amount of reps, not just on offense and defense but special teams.”
Tired legs led to blown leads, Jones said. Changing that narrative begins with an effective ground game and, conversely, stopping it on the other side.
“It’s really going to come down to how well do we run the football and how well do we stop the run. Year 1, we were fielding a football team; Year 2, we were able to compete, and we were extremely competitive last year,” Jones said. “Now it’s about learning how to win, learning how to close those games out. We have some older players but are still young with only 12 seniors in our program, so that shows you how we’ve built this thing.”
Leading the rushing attack for Arkansas State is Brian Snead, who served as the primary backup to Johnnie Lang a season ago and carried the ball 81 times for 299 yards and a team-high six rushing touchdowns. Mike Sharp and Ja’Quez Cross also return with Snead and Zak Wallace joins the RB corps after transferring from UT Martin.
After losing James Blackmon to graduation, Colorado transfer JT Strout figures to be in the mix at quarterback after starting seven games for the Buffaloes in 2022. He threw for 1,220 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’ll compete with redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey.
Corey Rucker led the Red Wolves in receiving two years ago, but transferred and played last season at South Carolina before returning to Arkansas State for 2023. Four of the top five pass-catchers from last season are gone, but the Red Wolves also added Courtney Jackson from Syracuse.
Six defensive starters return, including a pair of linebackers and a pair of defensive backs that provide some consistency for the Red Wolves. Four of the top five leading tacklers are back, including Eddie Smith, who led Arkansas State in pass break-ups and interceptions.
This will be the first meeting between Marshall and Arkansas State in football, and the first time Jones and the Thundering Herd’s Charles Huff go head-to-head as head coaches. Both were on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama before accepting their current positions.