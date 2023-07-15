Editor’s note: This is the fifth installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s football opponents for the 2023 season.
Turbulent might be the most fitting word to describe the roller-coaster season for the North Carolina State Wolfpack last season.
After soaring to a 4-0 start and climbing to No. 10 in the Associated Press top 25 poll, things leveled out for NC State and the Wolfpack was sub-.500 the rest of the way to finish 8-5 in Dave Doeren’s 10th season at the helm.
When the injury bug bit, it bit hard. The Wolfpack cycled through four different quarterbacks and had a running back miss five games with an injury as well as one the premier players on the defensive line.
So the expectations are lower in Raleigh, North Carolina, as the 2023 season looms, but that might make for the perfect storm with a new quarterback, offensive coordinator and what on paper is a stout defense. NC State is looking to finish what it started in the first month of the 2022 campaign.
Brennan Armstrong, who broke the Virginia single-season passing record in 2021, slumped in his final season with the Cavaliers and now is reunited with his former offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who was in the same position at Syracuse for one season after leaving UVA.
Armstrong replaces Devin Leary, who threw for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions at NC State in 2022 before transferring to Kentucky.
That Anae-Armstrong combination could return the signal-caller to form and help balance things out on that side of the ball, though only one of the top four pass-catchers from a year ago return to the roster. Add Clemson transfer Dacari Collins to that group and the receiver-friendly offensive scheme could benefit the receiving corps.
Leading rusher Jordan Houston, who started all but one game but never topped 100 yards in a contest, returns. He ran for 544 yards and Michael Allen was the third-leading rusher with 268 yards on 53 carries. The only back to score a touchdown, Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, was second in rushing yards but transferred.
Five starters return for an NC State deense that had arguably the best linebackers and defensive backs in the ACC. While the overall unit might not be as strong, there are still playmakers.
Robert Kennedy transferred from Old Dominion to help ease the blow of losing three of four starting linebackers, and Payton Wilson, a former All-ACC linebacker, chose to return for a sixth and final season.
The secondary is down three players from a year ago, including former Marshall safety Derrick Pitts, who made nine starts in his final year at NC State.
Aydan White highlights the returning veterans in the secondary after leading the Wolfpack in interceptions with four in 2022. Cecil Powell has missed the past two seasons but is expected to play, and overall, the unit has potential.
This will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two schools but is the first since 2018, when the Wolfpack visited Huntington. Marshall has not won in the series and has dropped the two most recent meetings by the same final score of 37-20.
Former Marshall co-offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator Todd Goebel is entering his fifth season with the Wolfpack as special teams coordinator.