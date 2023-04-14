HUNTINGTON — The countdown to the Marshall football spring game is on.
With 10 practices in the books and just five to go, the last being the annual spring scrimmage, it’s clear the progress that the Thundering Herd has made, its coach said.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 10:45 pm
The third week of the spring practice period for Marshall will come to a close Saturday afternoon.
“We’re right at practice number 11, and I’m really impressed with how our team has embraced the entire offseason and spring,” coach Charles Huff said.
“The things that you kind of go through in year one and year two about teaching them how to practice, how to prepare and those things, you’re starting to see [their fruit] more readily, even with an influx of freshmen and transfers that have come in.”
Things may be coming more naturally to Huff as he prepares for his third season, and his familiarity only stands to help others settle in as well.
He said there’s been a competitive back-and-forth between the offense and defensive units throughout the week, which he said points to growth, not gaps, in terms of progression.
“Defensively, we’ve got a lot of guys returning who have played a lot of football for us at a really high level. Offensively, we were younger last year, not necessarily by class, but by playing experience, and a lot of those guys are back,” Huff said.
“Now you’re starting to see in practice that back-and-forth. Big play by the defense, then a big play by the offense, and it’s not a lack of consistency, guys are just making plays.”
In light of the Masters wrapping up at Augusta National on Easter Sunday as the Herd prepared for another week of practice, Huff said Marshall envisioned its own “cut line” as a performance evaluator as the spring period nears its end.
“We’re starting to see that cut line between guys who can play winning football and the guys who still need a little bit of time. The beauty of it for us is that we have a lot of guys that are playing winning football,” Huff said.
“There are a lot of things we need to get cleaned up, but there are a lot of things that a lot of guys are doing that we can build upon, and that’s a positive.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
