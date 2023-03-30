HUNTINGTON — A coaches-versus-players scrimmage might create some interesting matchups for the Marshall football team.
Imagine Micah Abraham defending Aaron Dobson, Herd Hall of Famer Dani Derricott intercepting Cam Fancher, or Ralph Street breaking through the defensive line to stop Rasheen Ali in the backfield.
If Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff ever makes that call, offensive coordinator Clint Trickett said he’s ready.
“If he ever says ‘Trick is lining up with AD [Dobson],’ I like our odds,” Trickett said. “That’s what we need to get going. Get Derricott one-on-one with AD. I’ll take the offense on that one.”
There are plenty of former Herd standouts on Huff’s staff, something he’s found valuable since he took the position ahead of the 2021 season.
But something was missing, Huff said.
“We have some guys on our staff that have played here. The area I was concerned with was we had guys that played here years ago,” Huff said. “They did some good things, but we didn’t have that ‘new age’ gap. The kids sitting in these seats, they know Doug Chapman, they know Ralph Street, they know Shannon Morrison, but the game was different.”
Insert Dobson and Derricott, who joined the staff this offseason as offensive and defensive analysts, respectively.
“I always try and surround these guys with former players because they can tell a story that I can’t. Yeah, I’ve played, been in the locker room, been in the NFL and coached at all different levels, but I’ve never sat and worn the green,” Huff said. “I think when you can have variance from the new age — closer to the players’ age and the past — when you blend that, you can get the story told about how special this place is.”
Dobson was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft after a four-year career with the Herd. He played three seasons in the league, made 53 catches and scored four touchdowns for the Patriots.
Derricott is one of the most decorated Marshall football alumni, helping the Herd to four Mid-American Conference titles from 1997-2000, lettering in all four years. He later played in the Canadian Football League for the Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders.
“Dani tells the guys all the time, everything you’re about to do, I already did. I know what you’re getting ready to do; I know what you’re getting ready to try and say,” Huff said.
“Dobson played for arguably the greatest NFL coach in our lifetime [Bill Belichick], so he knows about how to prepare the Patriot way and coming out every day with a business mindset so he can try and instill that in the guys,” Huff added.
Trickett said he’s already seeing that play out just two practices into the spring period and said he’s excited to watch Dobson continue to pour into the program.
“He’s got a bright future in coaching. It’s evident. He’s matured; he’s willing to be vulnerable with the guys and share the information they need to know,” Trickett said of the former Marshall and South Charleston High School standout. “There’s not a better example of what [our players] want to get to from someone who has done it from [Marshall], and at the end of it, he’s a West Virginian and that’s the extra cherry on top.”