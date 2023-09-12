HUNTINGTON — It’s an early off week for the Marshall University football team after playing just two games, but perhaps that’s not a bad thing for coach Charles Huff and company.
The Thundering Herd posted two victories in the opening weeks of the college football season and came from behind in both.
The offense has shown both explosiveness and stalled out at times, while the defense has buckled down when needed, but has struggled in some areas.
Put those together and there’s both good and bad to reinforce and correct in the week before the Herd turns its attention to a Sept. 23 home matchup with Virginia Tech.
“We’ve got a lot to get cleaned up before we can even move on to the next opponent, but that’s what bye weeks are for,” Huff said. “Look at what you’re doing well, what you’re struggling with and get them some extra reps, mend some bruises wherever they may be, and then turn our focus to the next opponent.”
Marshall has opened 2-0 in each of two seasons under Huff, but never 3-0. East Carolina spoiled the Herd’s hot start in 2021 and Bowling Green knocked off Marshall in Week 3 last year.
This season, young as it may be, has featured a pair of come-from-behind wins over Albany and ECU, which is a good starting point for evaluation.
“Whenever you get behind and battle back, I think that says something about your team,” Huff said. “Now that we’ve got two games on guys, we can start to see some consistencies in production and some inconsistency in production. We’ve got to be able to make adjustments.”
Ask the players, and the coach, and each will say that it’s better to go into a bye week having won rather than lost. A fourth-quarter burst from the offense against ECU made that happen when it produced three touchdowns in five minutes. The defense, though, kept Marshall within striking distance.
“That was huge. The defense stepped up great,” running back Rasheen Ali said after scoring three touchdowns. “I’m proud of them boys and congratulated them every time they came back to the sidelines. I was excited to see them hold it down for us.”
That, in particular, is nothing new. Marshall’s defense kept it in nearly every game it played last year in a 9-4 season in which the largest margin of defeat was 11 points (24-13 against Coastal Carolina).
Though it lost many key players from that unit, and got a new defensive coordinator, Marshall ranks first in the Sun Belt Conference in total defense through two weeks of play, despite seeing the second-most offensive plays among the 14 teams in the league. The Herd has allowed 569 total yards on 143 plays and given up just three touchdowns.
“At the end of the day, our motto is always ‘Defense wins championships,’” defensive back Micah Abraham said. “We came out with our head on fire and did what we needed to do.”
The Pirates’ offense was just 5 of 17 on third down last week and went three-and-out five times in a 31-13 loss. On the other side, Marshall’s offense failed nine times on third down and twice on fourth and is 7 of 26 in two games.
If there’s been a weakness for the Herd defense, it’s containing quarterbacks on the run. Albany’s Reese Poffenbarger’s sack-adjusted numbers weren’t great on the ground, just 37 yards on 15 carries, but he bolted loose for a 54-yard touchdown run in Week 1.
Last week, ECU’s Mason Garcia rumbled 57 yards to set up the Pirates’ first score. He finished as the Pirates’ leading rusher.
What the defense has done wouldn’t mean much had the offense not eventually found its stride in each game. In both outings, the second-half effort helped the Herd to victory. Quarterback Cam Fancher’s efficiency, combined with Ali’s steady effort, stabilized the unit.
Marshall is ninth in the Sun Belt in rushing offense with 276 yards on 64 carries but sixth in passing efficiency and third in completion percentage. Fancher is 43 of 63 on throws for 446 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’s completed passes to seven different wide receivers, a tight end and a running back.
Plenty of players have rotated in and out on offense, defense and special teams, but Huff hopes to have even more available bodies after the off week. It’s not related to injury, but will help with depth down the stretch as the team plays 10 regular-season games in as many weeks.
“We’ve still got some young guys on this team who are really, really close to playing and we’ve got to get them ready. As this season goes, we’re going to need them,” Huff said. “We’ve got some guys that are right on the edge as far as mastering the playbook and all those things. This week will be big for those guys.”