HUNTINGTON — As JJ Roberts walked from the practice field to meet with members of the media following the Marshall football team's practice, his demeanor told the story.
Roberts sported a smile from ear to ear and a handshake for those waiting to speak with the former Cabell Midland star who transferred to his hometown team after three seasons at Wake Forest to begin his college career.
"I'm all the way up here," Roberts said as he moved his hand above his head. "I'm having a great time, honestly, being back home and playing. I'm really enjoying the game again."
He progressively saw more playing time while with the Demon Deacons from 2020-22, finishing last year with career highs in tackles and passes defended, but has found renewed energy and purpose after returning to Huntington to play for the team he watched as a young, aspiring player.
"Playing on that field [after] watching the games growing up, and now I'm the one playing, is a crazy feeling. It's really fun for me," Roberts said. "It still feels kind of unreal, but at the same time, it's happening."
It didn't take long for him to make his presence known. In just the second practice of spring, Roberts jumped tight end Sean Sallis' route and intercepted Cade Cunningham's pass, sending his teammates into a frenzy.
The team posted a clip of that play to its social media accounts. Roberts found it and gave it a second look -- and more.
"I watched it a few times," he said with a laugh. "Other than that, I mean, it already happened and it's in the past and you have to move on to the next day."
One day at a time -- that's how Roberts said he's taking this spring as he settles into a new defense, with a new defensive coordinator for both himself and the Thundering Herd in Jason Semore.
"It's more straightforward, more talent-based where we get out there and just play," Roberts said of the Herd's defensive scheme. "Get out there and enjoy yourself, and you don't have to think too hard about it, but you definitely have to know where you're going."
Key returners on the defensive side of the ball figure to help Roberts' comfort level. He joins Micah Abraham in the secondary, with Eli Neal leading the linebacker group, while lining up with familiar faces like Owen Porter and Kerion Martin, whom he played against in high school.
"Now we're all on the same team," Roberts said. "Owen went to Spring Valley, which was one of our bigger rivals, and I still like to joke with Kerion about playing against [Capital High School] and scoring a touchdown against him."
Now they share a goal to stop others from scoring touchdowns as part of what was one of the best defenses in college football a season ago.
After his offseason move, Roberts said he feels a new love for the game and hopes it translates to performance.
"That's a big part, enjoying the game, because if you enjoy it, you can play a lot better," Roberts said. "If you're not wanting to be out there, the performance shows, but when you're enjoying it, the sky is the limit. I'm out here having fun again and playing free."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.