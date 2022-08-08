HUNTINGTON — An extra set of eyes never hurt anybody, and there are a few of them watching the Marshall football team in practice this week.
Head coach Charles Huff said Monday that four analysts, bringing a wealth of football knowledge and experience with them, will observe and assist MU coaches in practice this week.
One of those is former Thundering Herd coach Mark Snyder.
“Anytime you can bring in experience and fresh eyes to help the program get better, that’s what you want to try and do,” Huff said.
Snyder coached the Thundering Herd from 2005-09 and spent the next decade as an assistant at South Florida, Texas A&M, Michigan State and Florida State. Earlier this year, he was with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL as the linebackers coach.
“It’s so good to be back home. Coach Huff is doing a great job, he’s got a great staff, and a bunch of them I’ve worked with both while I was here and at Florida State,” Snyder said. “There’s a euphoria about this place when you’re coming up from Florida and hit that West Virginia Turnpike — it’s a very comfortable feeling.”
Huff spoke highly not only of Snyder’s coaching career and the experience he brings back to Huntington, but also commended the other three individuals that will spend the week analyzing daily operations from practice, to the film room and team meetings.
“Sometimes as coaches you can’t see the forest for the trees. Sometimes a fresh set of eyes can show you something that you may not see,” Huff said. “We’ve got a lot of good relationships with a lot of guys who love this place, so it’s good for them to get here.”
Joining Snyder as guest analysts for the program this week are Bud Foster, Tom Brattan and Chan Gailey, all well-respected in the coaching community.
Foster currently serves as a special assistant to athletic director Whit Babcock at Virginia Tech after spending more than three decades with the football program and growing into one of the most respected assistant coaches in the nation. Following the 2006 season, he received the Frank Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in college football.
Brattan spent 13 years as an offensive line coach at the University of Maryland before taking the same position at the University of Illinois, where he spent two years starting in 2014, and wrapped up his coaching career at Ave Maria University, where he coached for four years.
Chan Gailey served as the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2020. Between 1998 and 2012, Gailey served as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills in the NFL and at Georgia Tech.
