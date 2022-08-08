Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220804 mu football 02.jpg
Marshall football head coach Charles Huff speaks during a pre-camp news conference Thursday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — An extra set of eyes never hurt anybody, and there are a few of them watching the Marshall football team in practice this week.

Head coach Charles Huff said Monday that four analysts, bringing a wealth of football knowledge and experience with them, will observe and assist MU coaches in practice this week.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

