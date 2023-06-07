Marshall’s Malik Gant (left) and Chase Hancock (center) pursue UTSA tailback Tyrell Clay (22) during a Conference USA football game in 2017. Gant was found dead May 25, according to a family statement.
HUNTINGTON — Malik Gant, a former walk-on safety for the Marshall football team, has died at the age of 25, according to a statement released by the family Tuesday afternoon.
Gant, a safety with the Thundering Herd from 2015-18, later spent time in the New England Patriots organization and last played football in 2022, winning a United States Football League championship with the Birmingham Stallions.
"Malik was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many with his kindness, charisma and unwavering spirit. He will be remembered as a loving son, a cherished brother, a devoted grandson, a valued teammate and a dear friend to countless individuals. His memory will live on in our hearts forever," read a portion of the family's statement posted to social media by Sirraya Gant.
The statement said Malik Gant was found dead on May 25 in Miami, four days shy of his 26th birthday. The cause of death is not known.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Marshall football player Malik Gant," Marshall's athletic department said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family in this difficult time."
Gant appeared in 29 games across three seasons for the Herd after redshirting in 2015. As a backup safety, he saw action in all 12 games in 2016 and elevated his production even more heading into his 2017 redshirt sophomore season.
After a solid spring, he went from a walk-on to a scholarship player and played in all but one of the Herd's 13 games. He started 10 and missed one due to injury but returned to help Marshall to a 31-28 victory over Colorado State in the New Mexico Bowl.
That capped a career season for Gant, who finished second on the Herd in total tackles (100) and added five pass deflections and three quarterback hurries to his stat line, good enough to earn him a spot on the All-Conference USA second team.
In his Marshall career, Gant recorded 190 tackles and 14 tackles for loss, intercepted two passes, had one sack and deflected 13 passes.
He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, inking a three-year deal through the 2021 season, but his time in the organization was never consistent.
After suffering an injury in the final preseason game against the New York Giants ahead of the 2019 season, Gant spent the entire year on injured reserve and was waived and ultimately released in the summer of 2020 before being signed back in August 2021 and released again two weeks later.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.