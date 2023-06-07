Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall’s Malik Gant (left) and Chase Hancock (center) pursue UTSA tailback Tyrell Clay (22) during a Conference USA football game in 2017. Gant was found dead May 25, according to a family statement.

 BRENDAN MALONEY | For HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Malik Gant, a former walk-on safety for the Marshall football team, has died at the age of 25, according to a statement released by the family Tuesday afternoon. 

Gant, a safety with the Thundering Herd from 2015-18, later spent time in the New England Patriots organization and last played football in 2022, winning a United States Football League championship with the Birmingham Stallions.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.