HUNTINGTON — Motivated by the success of East Carolina's defense, Marshall's goal was simply not to be outdone.
"That's how you've got to feel. We aren't going against the other team's offense, we're going against the other team's defense," linebacker Eli Neal said after the Thundering Herd beat the Pirates on Saturday. "We knew if we kept doing what we were doing and tightened down a little more, our offense would get it together eventually."
The Herd's defense held the Pirates to 269 yards of total offense — 146 on the ground and 123 through the air — and kept ECU out of sync all game. Pirates quarterback Mason Garcia had a team-high 118 rushing yards, providing at least some form of a pulse for a unit that struggled mightily on Saturday.
Garcia was intercepted by Micah Abraham twice in the fourth quarter, a period in which the Pirates offensive unit moved just 64 yards on 20 plays with the game hanging in the balance.
Marshall's defense did its job until the offense could hold up its end of the bargain, a situation that rings a bell for several of the returning veterans that did the same thing in multiple games last year, and in a season-opening win over Albany.
"We have a bunch of explosive players on that side of the ball," Neal said. "There's going to be times where we need them to hang on for us, and they are going to expect the same thing from us. As long as we keep playing, we trust one another."
The Herd's offense ran 16 plays in the final frame and had 172 yards and 21 points to show for it. In the first three quarters, it ran 52 plays, gained 220 yards combined and had just 10 points.
"Just kept digging and we found a way. With the good and the bad, we found a way," said redshirt sophomore quarterback Cam Fancher, who is now 8-1 as a starter and has helped the Herd to seven consecutive wins.
Fancher has completed 68% of his throws through two games this season, in which he's relied more on his arm more and legs less, with 446 passing yards to just 46 on the ground.
It's not flashy by any means, but it works for the Herd, who broke open the playbook with a double pass that went for a 75-yard score before Rasheen Ali went 56 yards untouched to paydirt to give Marshall a double-digit advantage late in the game on the road.
ECU had one explosive play in the loss, a 57-yard quarterback rush that set up a field goal. After that run, the Pirates lost 3 yards on the next three plays — a win for the Herd defense.
"If we have more turnovers than them, have better stats than them, then we can win the game," Abraham said.
It's sound logic, and it's proven true for Marshall in the early stages of a long season. The Herd defense has allowed 30 points in two games and given up 569 yards of total offense — numbers that the Herd has negated on offense by scoring 52 points and racking up 805 yards in a pair of wins.
