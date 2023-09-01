Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall linebacker Marc Viechec takes the field for the Thundering Herd's annual Green and White game April 22 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall opens the 2023 season Saturday night at home against Albany.

HUNTINGTON — It’s a fresh start for the Marshall football team, and coach Charles Huff and company want more than they got last year — nine wins and a bowl victory.

That quest for more begins Saturday as the Herd faces the Albany Great Danes, an FCS team that hasn’t performed well in recent years but appears to be on the upswing.

