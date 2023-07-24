Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall’s Eli Neal (24) celebrates after sacking Georgia State’s quarterback on Nov. 26 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Neal, Owen Porter and Micah Abraham were named to the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference first-team defense.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

NEW ORLEANS — Following a historic season for the Marshall University football defense in 2022, the three-headed monster that led the unit last year is primed to do it again.

Defensive lineman Owen Porter, linebacker Eli Neal and defensive back Micah Abraham were named to the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference first-team defense voted on by members of the media and announced by the league Monday afternoon.

