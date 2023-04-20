HUNTINGTON — Was the workload too much for a freshman special teams duo last season?
What Marshall football coach Charles Huff said is a common occurrence in college kickers and punters of that age was one of the more frustrating aspects of a nine-win season in 2021 — special teams inconsistencies.
There were highs, like a 12-0 road win over Old Dominion in which true freshman Rece Verhoff accounted for all 12 points by splitting the uprights on four of his five field goal attempts with a backup long snapper.
Or a booming 64-yard punt from redshirt freshman John McConnell against James Madison, one of two kicks for more than 50 yards he had in that contest.
Then there were the lows: Verhoff's limited range -- making only one kick in five tries from 40-plus yards all season -- and shanked punts from McConnell and kickoffs out of bounds.
But the coaching staff isn't putting too much stock in the good moments or magnifying the blunders more than needed as the special teams group looks to improve its reliability in the coming season.
Special teams coordinator Jonathan Galante said the best progress is sometimes made by stepping away from the ball.
"It's probably, for them, one of the most beneficial things you can do during the year, is to tell them they are done kicking for the next two months and it's just running and lifting," Galante said.
Verhoff attempted 20 field goals last season, which is just the fifth time in the last 15 seasons that a Marshall kicker has been asked to do that. The team punted 80 times, which was the most it had done so since 2010, and McConnell booted 69 of them.
So their numbers were called more, but they didn't always deliver.
"Rece had a little back issue towards the back end of the year, which is typical because it's a freshman who is now kicking off multiple times, kicking field goals multiple times coming out of high school," Huff said. "He's done a phenomenal job this offseason of strengthening his core, and he's been more consistent."
That's the first full collegiate offseason he's had after joining the team last summer. McConnell saw his first game action last season after sitting behind Robert LeFevre in 2021.
"They've been taking full advantage of the offseason workouts," Galante said. "I'm excited to watch them with fresh legs, conditioned and well-trained legs in the weight room, to where they can hit the ball better in their second year."
It's shown, at least in part, this spring.
Verhoff's range has increased and McConnell is punting fewer balls off the side of his foot. Each of them now has a clearer outline of their roles on the team.
"We were trying to let everybody do everything and see who was the best at it, but we've kind of separated and kept them in their lanes," Huff said.
McConnell was the only one-way special teamer as it relates to kicking. Verhoff handled placekicking and kickoffs and punted nine times.
Verhoff went 13 for 20 on field goals, the lowest percentage since Kaare Vedvik in 2017, averaged a hair over 40 yards per punt and was 33 for 35 on point-after attempts.
Sean Meisler stepped in and made each of his four extra point attempts while Verhoff was injured, but didn't attempt a field goal.
McConnell averaged 39 yards per punt, placed 26 kicks inside the 20-yard line, had six touchbacks and produced five kicks of more than 50 yards.
"The thing with kickers and punters is that it's like my golf game. You can go out one day and you're ready to call Tiger [Woods] or Rory [McIlroy], and then some days, it's like, why did I even come out here today?" Huff said in an attempt to put the ebbs and flows of special teams in perspective.
"They've been a lot more consistent than they were last year at this point," he added. "We understand now what their ability is, and we've kept them in their lanes, and they've been more consistent."