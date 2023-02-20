Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220407 mu football 31.jpg
Marshall running backs coach Telly Lockette watches a drill as Herd football continues spring practice on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After drawing interest from other programs, Telly Lockett is running back to the Herd. 

Lockett, the running backs coach for the Thundering Herd, was being considered for the same position at Miami University but made the choice to stay in Huntington, something head coach Charles Huff said was a "big win" for the program. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.