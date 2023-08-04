Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

KENOVA — As he watched a youth football player get his feet tangled in an agility ladder, Rasheen Ali gave some instruction.

“You don’t have to go fast; just get it right first,” Marshall University’s star running back said to the young player during his teammate Dalton Tucker’s youth football camp in late July.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags