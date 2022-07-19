Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette (55) lifts running back Rasheen Ali (22) into the air following a touchdown against Charlotte on Nov. 20 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Ali leads FBS in rushing touchdowns (20) and total touchdowns (22). Ali has 1,142 yards on the season and is averaging 103.8 yards per game.
HUNTINGTON — While Rasheen Ali flew under the radar entering the 2021 college football season, Marshall’s sophomore running back performed too well to go unnoticed again in 2022.
On Monday, Ali was announced as one of 85 collegiate players to be named on the Maxwell Award watch list, an end-of-season award given to the best all-around player in the NCAA.
As a redshirt freshman, Ali reached the end zone a combined 25 times last season, which led the nation.
Ali tallied 1,401 yards rushing on 250 carries to lead the Herd by a large margin in both categories while also finishing second on the team in receptions with 46 for 342 yards and a touchdown.
Ali’s 23 rushing touchdowns were tied for the most in the NCAA and he returned his only kickoff of the season 97 yards for a touchdown against Appalachian State in Week 4.
Ali saw limited action during his first season in Huntington when he primarily played on special teams. In 2020, he returned four kicks for 76 yards and carried five times for 22 yards as Brenden Knox was the primary option out of the backfield.
In 2021, Ali leaped fellow backs Sheldon Evans and Knowledge McDaniel on the depth chart and put the nation on notice with a four-touchdown performance in the season opener at Navy.
From that game on, Ali grew into the biggest weapon on the offensive side of the ball and complemented his performance with leadership both on and off the field.
“It’s one thing to say, ‘Do it like Johnny,’ but if Johnny isn’t playing, it’s hard for somebody to realize why they’d want to be like him if he doesn’t even play,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said of Ali’s influence with teammates.
That leadership remains important for the 2022 season where Ali will work with a different group of running backs after McDaniel and Evans both exited the program. Several newcomers look to grow into their roles behind Ali this fall.
After establishing himself as the clear No. 1 back at Marshall, Ali’s 2021 performance earned him a slew of postseason awards including Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-American team, a first-team All Conference USA selection and team MVP.
Outside of Ali, there was still plenty of Sun Belt flare to the Maxwell Award watch list, which included four other players from the league.
Appalachian State running back Nate Noel and quarterback Chase Brice found themselves on the list, as did Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall and Old Dominion running back Blake Watson.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.