HUNTINGTON -- J.J. Roberts' energy is contagious among the defensive backs and players on this year's Marshall football team.
Roberts certainly had to become more comfortable with his new environment after spending three seasons at Wake Forest.
The 5-foot-11 defensive back out of Cabell Midland is transitioning to a bigger role after becoming more at ease with everything going on.
"The environment has a lot to do with that," Roberts said. "The coaching staff has made me feel like family since the first day I came in, including the chemistry I have with the [defensive backs] and receivers. I talk to the [offensive line] all the time. The connection that I have with everyone has allowed me to be more comfortable in every situation on the field."
Third-year Marshall coach Charles Huff has seen Roberts' role expand, which keeps him encouraged about the redshirt junior's upcoming season.
"He is more vocal and comfortable," Huff said. "He is more comfortable with who he is and who we are. J.J. has found his groove or niche on the team. He is communicating and challenging guys more. In the spring, he was lining up and doing his job. Now, he has become more of a leader and more communicative with the players."
Huff said Roberts has displayed the confidence to return to his home area and thrive.
"Sometimes coming back home is as dangerous as leaving home," Huff said. "When you leave, you do not know if things change or stay the same. He has now found that this place is [good for him]. That has helped him take that step."
Huff also credits the people in Huntington for helping Roberts become more comfortable.
"J.J. will be walking down the street, and four or five people will walk up to him and be happy to see him," Huff said. "We'll have a kid from the West Coast walk down the street, then have the same group of people come over to him and be happy to see him. The feeling spreads. Since it is a communal town, when those guys are out, they feel the love and passion.
"What I tell the guys is that our fans are what makes Huntington what it is. It is not me or because we have a nice stadium. The people make this place special."
The Ona native finished his time with the Demon Deacons having recorded 46 total tackles and three forced fumbles.
Roberts' best season came last year as he finished with 20 tackles and seven pass breakups.
Roberts said it took time to adjust to being at Marshall, and that fall practice has been more difficult, with the regular season starting in less than a month.
"It has been more challenging, both mentally and physically, because coach Huff puts together a tough practice so we have to play tired by the end," Roberts said. "We need that, especially when we get into the fourth quarter."
Roberts credits the Thundering Herd coaching staff as a huge help in getting him sharper.
"Coach [Chevis] Jackson has done a good job of getting me mentally into formations and concepts," Roberts said. "It allows me to play faster and better than if I were to not know something and be hesitant. Now, I am playing full speed."
Roberts has had several teachers in his short time in Huntington, including Micah Abraham.
Abraham has taken Roberts under his wing and guided him through everything within the Marshall program.
"It has been awesome learning from Micah," Roberts said. "He knows a lot. He has helped me out with the concepts and learning what is going on. I have pulled a lot of knowledge from him, and it has added to my game."
This is the third week of fall camp for teams nationwide. Coaches are identifying first-, second- and third-string players, with practices becoming more competitive and demanding.
Roberts sees Marshall blossoming into a Sun Belt title team this season.
"Sometimes there is a little drop-off, but this team has stacked practice after practice," Roberts said, "then continuing to get better and learn from mistakes they make, and we don't make the same mistakes and improve every day.
"The competition here is high. It is exciting when I see stuff like this happening with the level of competition with the receivers versus [defensive backs], to the offensive line against the defensive line."
The Thundering Herd will kick off its season at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Sept. 2 against Albany.
"It will still feel surreal for me to be on the field in the uniform," Roberts said. "Even during spring ball, I said, 'Man, this is happening. This is real.' I am excited to get on the field and play for everyone here, Marshall and my hometown."