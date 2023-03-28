HUNTINGTON — Everyone has their favorite pizza toppings, but Marshall football coach Charles Huff just wanted something that tasted like the last one he ordered — and Jason Semore delivered.
The Herd’s new defensive coordinator previously led defenses at both Montana and Valdosta State and comes to the Herd after serving as Georgia Tech’s linebackers coach for one season.
No, he’s not a baker, and neither is Huff. But whoever was to replace Lance Guidry and lead a defense that ranked in the top 25 in 15 statistical categories had to bring some of the same main ingredients Guidry used in his two seasons with Marshall.
“Lance Guidry makes pizza. If he’s Pizza Hut, I don’t want to hire Pizza Hut, but we do have to hire Papa Johns, if that makes sense,” Huff said when discussing the hire. “Two different companies that do the same thing.”
Semore has used the 4-2-5 defensive scheme — four down linemen, a pair of linebackers and five defensive backs — and has had success with it and will look help get players in position to replicate the success they had a year ago, ranking eighth among FBS teams in total defense.
“I’ve been fortunate to step into some pretty good situations, and that’s my situation here,” Semore said. “We have a group of guys that know how to play excellent football, we have a good culture on this football team and the guys know how to work really hard, so my job is to not screw it up.”
The expectation is not to create a mirror image of Guidry’s defense. Changes will be made that fit closer to Semore’s coaching style, but the bread and butter are the same, which is why he was chosen for the position over other qualified candidates, some of whom Huff said were in-house.
“Whenever you replace a coach, you have to be mindful that you aren’t replacing a coach,” Huff said.
Instead, Marshall hired a new one.
Stories you might like
- Prep girls basketball state tournament Class AAA semifinals: Philip Barbour cuts off Sissonville run
- Big 12 Championship figures to bring plenty of thrills and chills
- Omar Silverio joins Manhattan transfer train to West Virginia
- MEC roundup: Charleston women handle Concord 78-54, advance to MEC championship
“I’m not looking for Jason Semore to come in here and be Lance Guidry. I was looking for someone that was in the same realm,” Huff added.
With Semore as defensive coordinator, Valdosta State made a run to the 2021 Division II national championship game behind a defense that ranked in the top 20 in defensive touchdowns, pass defense, red zone defense and fumble recoveries.
That success combined with two winning seasons at Montana was enough to sell Huff on Semore’s capabilities.
“The thing that was probably intriguing to me, when you’ve coached at Montana — who we’ve known to have success in the I-AA realm for a long time — and you’ve coached at Valdosta State, you’re probably coaching with limited resources, but you’re still able to have success,” Huff said.
Semore said replicating the success Marshall had on defense isn’t a small task and goes beyond just scheme. It comes down to effort, preparation and performance — a message the team has heard preached from Huff and the coaching staff since he arrived in 2021, so it’s nothing new.
“It’s tough to duplicate what they did last year statistically. It’s tough to duplicate, especially in today’s college football. In order to play at that level, the guys understand that it takes a lot,” Semore said.
Semore and Huff hit it off early in the interview process and both were on the same page with subjects such as player development and in-game schematics.
That made Marshall home for Semore. And even in a new city with a new team, things felt that way.
“This place reminds me a lot of Montana because of the importance of football, because of the community behind it and the blue-collar mentality that the kids have,” Semore said. “The expectation to win is high here, and I really enjoy being in those environments.”