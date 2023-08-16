Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230803 marshallfb 02.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall football coach Charles Huff directs the running backs during preseason practice Aug. 2 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Three rule changes for the 2023 college football season might influence the way some teams game plan, but likely not the Marshall Thundering Herd.

All three rule alterations have one common goal: shortening games and limiting the number of plays during them.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags