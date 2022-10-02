Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — As remnants of Hurricane Ian made their way inland, bringing a damp, chilly evening of football to Huntington, Marshall coaches changed their offensive approach to Saturday’s game against Gardner-Webb.

The Thundering Herd stayed with the run-pass option style of offense they’ve been showing this season, but leaned toward keeping the ball on the ground than having the quarterbacks take shots down the field.

