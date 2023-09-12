Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20230903 marshallfb 50.jpg
Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher looks to the sideline for a call as the Herd takes on Albany during an game on Sept. 2 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — It’s an early off week for the Marshall University football team after playing just two games, but perhaps that’s not a bad thing for coach Charles Huff and company.

The Thundering Herd posted two victories in the opening weeks of the college football season and came from behind in both. The offense has shown both explosiveness and stalled out at times, while the defense has buckled down when needed, but has struggled in some areas. Put those together and there’s both good and bad to reinforce and correct in the week before the Herd turns its attention to a Sept. 23 home matchup with Virginia Tech.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.