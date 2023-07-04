Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Some surnames, when brought up in the realm of athletics, ring a bell for many fans.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, but now also a freshman at the University of Texas.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.