HUNTINGTON — All eyes will be on the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs as they square off in Super Bowl LVII Sunday evening.
And of the 25 signees in Marshall University football’s 2023 recruiting class, one in particular — Chinazo Obobi — is drawing inspiration from a Philadelphia Eagle.
Obobi, who shortens his first name to C.K., a native of London, has played American football for just two years but is a three-star offensive lineman who transferred from Laney College in Oakland, California.
The British product’s journey to football has not been quite as dramatic as Eagles starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, who hadn’t played a down of American football until he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. But it’s an impressive journey nonetheless, and it’s only in the beginning stages for Obobi.
Mailata, a 6-foot-8, 368-pound Australian rugby player impressed NFL scouts with his highlight-laden performances on the pitch. That led to a workout through the International Players Pathway Program where just two teams showed up — the Eagles and the Steelers.
Philadelphia traded up to get Mailata in the seventh round. Four years later, he’s projected to start in Super Bowl LVII for the NFC champions.
“That’s actually what sparked my interest in giving this a chance,” Obobi said of Mailata’s story. “If he can do it, I can do it, too. There’s opportunity for international players to come over and have an impact, and it’s worked.”
Growing up, Obobi played what Americans call soccer as well as basketball. Curious to try his hand at other sports, he picked up American football, which he said felt “normal.” So he pursued it.
Obobi was the No. 1-rated offensive lineman in Europe when he made his decision to play at Laney College two years ago. Fast-forward to now — he’s ready to buckle down and tap into his greatest potential at the Division I level.
In the meantime, no matter the victor in the big game, Herd coach Charles Huff says the Marshall football program stands to benefit.
One can look first at Herd alumnus Nazeeh Johnson, who was selected by the Chiefs in the seventh round of last year’s NFL Draft and has been a reliable special-teams player for the AFC champions after making a name for himself at Marshall.
Huff said seeing his former player in the Super Bowl proves players don’t always need to go to the biggest school in the country to pave their own pathway to success.
“There’s going to be some guys on that field that played at big schools or whatever, but Naz Johnson played at Marshall,” Huff said. “He came here, maximized his opportunity, created value for himself, and now he’s doing it on the biggest stage.”
Huff didn’t recruit Johnson to come to the Herd. He inherited Johnson from the previous coaching regime, but noted that no matter how he got to Huntington, where he ended up can help Marshall when it comes to bringing high-level talent to the Herd.
Marshall Athletics Hall of Famer Vinny Curry, now on the New York Jets, won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles. Former Herd signal-caller Byron Leftwich has a pair of Super Bowl rings, one as a player with the Pittsburgh Steelers and another as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator.
Highly touted as a recruiter when he came to Marshall from Alabama, Huff’s open and honest recruiting pitch is reinforced by his charismatic nature.
“Don’t come here if you don’t want to work hard, don’t come here if you don’t want to do things right [and] don’t come here if you don’t want to win,” Huff said. “If you do those things, I can guarantee you that you’ll have an opportunity to create value for yourself. ...
“I think when guys see that [NFL success] and they see the pathway to that, you have the chance to recruit some really good players,” Huff said.
As one of Huff’s newest recruits, Obobi can attest to that. He drew interest from North Texas, New Mexico, UTEP and Troy, but canceled his visit with the Trojans after meeting with Huff on his Marshall visit, choosing that day to commit to playing at MU.
“There’s been a couple nights where I’ve sat back and been truly overwhelmed. It’s not normal for someone to come over from England and compete at the Division I level, a select few,” Obobi said. “I’m grateful every night and sometimes I might cry just because of how it feels and how you can change a family’s life by this opportunity.”