HUNTINGTON — What coach Charles Huff called Marshall's most mature position group this spring might also be the most unpredictable when the Herd lines up to play football in the fall. 

At tight end, there's a variety of skills in play, and most tight ends have the experience to go with those skills in what has turned into a melting pot of sorts. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.