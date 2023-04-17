Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — As the end of spring practice nears, to be capped by the annual Green and White game on Saturday, changes might be coming to the roster sooner rather than later.

On Saturday, the 15-day spring transfer portal window opened for student-athletes, an important period in particular for teams like the Herd that are searching for the necessary pieces to bolster rosters in preparation for next season.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.