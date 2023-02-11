Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Hall of Fame football player Larry Coyer, 79, died Friday after a short illness.

Coyer was a standout at Barboursville High School in the late 1950s before playing at Marshall, from which he graduated in 1964. He coached the Thundering Herd secondary from 1965 through 1967 and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 1987.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

