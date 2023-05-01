One of the founders of Marshall University and high school soccer in West Virginia has died.
Sam Broh, who in 1978 helped start the first prep soccer league in the state, died April 18 after a long illness in St. Louis. He was 77.
Broh moved to Huntington after graduating from the University of Missouri to join his father in the Coca-Cola bottling business. He began officiating youth league soccer before becoming coach at Vinson High School. In 1979, he aided in the start of the Thundering Herd program.
A year earlier, Broh, Jack DeFazio and Sam Hood started a high school circuit that included Barboursville, Buffalo, Ceredo-Kenova, Grace Christian, Huntington East, Huntington High, Huntington St. Joe, Milton and Vinson.
Marshall’s first soccer coach, Hood, delivered Broh’s eulogy.
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Hood said.
Hood’s sadness, though, gave way to smiles as he remembered the quirky Broh, a fan favorite at Herd games where he was known for announcing soccer scores from foreign leagues.
“He would do his ‘out-of-town scoreboard’ at halftime of the high school and MU games, and often give scores from obscure third- and fourth-division teams from eastern European countries,” Hood said. “He did it as a joke. The teams and towns had those odd Slavic names with all consonants and no vowels.
“One time I asked Sam how he knew how to pronounce them. He said he had no clue how to pronounce them. He just made it up! He said he knew that nobody else in the stadium knew the correct pronunciation, so what the heck? He was a hoot.”
Broh played tennis in high school and college and eventually developed a love for golf. He was inducted into both the West Virginia Soccer Association Hall of Fame and the St. Louis Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.
Hood said Broh was more important to soccer in the area than people realize.
“[Former Marshall coach] Jack DeFazio and I get too much credit and Sam Broh too little in the founding and growth of youth and high school soccer in the Tri-State,” Hood said. “Sam was the general and Jack and I were mere colonels.”
DeFazio’s grief also gave way to laughter as he remembered Broh.
“Character is the key word,” said DeFazio, now an assistant coach with the Cabell Midland boys team. “The man absolutely loved life. He had that charisma. Whatever he did, you felt like you wanted to follow.”
Broh, DeFazio and Hood teamed up to start the Corner Kick Club, a booster group for Marshall soccer. Little did they know the Herd would advance from a poorly funded sport few knew much about to the 2020 NCAA Division I national champion.
“Sam was my dear friend, uninterrupted for 50 years,” Hood said. “He was lovably goofy but a sweet, smart guy.”
Broh asked that memorial contributions be made to Julius and Harry Broh Scholarship Fund at Marshall or a charity of choice.