Spring Valley vs Cabell Midland
Spring Valley’s Branson McCloud (18) gets congratulations after hitting a two-run home run during an MSAC baseball tournament semifinal against Cabell Midland on Wednesday.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

SPRING VALLEY — Larry McCloud was known for his big hits, but his son Branson made a reputation for preventing them.

On Friday, Branson McCloud signed to play baseball for Marshall University, where his dad starred in football from 1994 through 1997. A linebacker known as one of the harder hitters in program history, former Buffalo-Wayne High School all-stater Larry McCloud is in MU’s Hall of Fame.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.