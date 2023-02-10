Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall forward Wyatt Fricks (2) battles Georgia State’s Kaleb Scott (30) for a rebound during a Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball game Jan. 28 at the Cam Henderson Center.

Having already swept the season series against Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, the Marshall men’s basketball team is hoping to put another team in that category on Saturday.

The Herd closes a four-game road swing in Atlanta, where it faces off against the Georgia State Panthers for the second time in as many weeks. Marshall took the first matchup handily in a lopsided 103-65 victory on Jan. 28 in Huntington.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

