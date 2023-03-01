Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230217 mu hoops 15.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall's Taevion Kinsey walks down the court as the Herd takes on Georgia Southern during a Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball game Feb. 16 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Marshall men's basketball team awaits its quarterfinal matchup Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, affording Taevion Kinsey time to reflect on what could be a historic night for the fifth-year senior.

Kinsey, who leads the league in scoring average at 22.2 points per game, needs just 16 points to pass Jon Elmore (2,368) and become the program's all-time leading scorer.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.