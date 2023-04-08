Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The offense came ready and the defense settled in after playing catch-up.

That was the big takeaway for Marshall football coach Charles Huff as the Herd concluded the first half of spring practice with a scrimmage period in which the offensive unit impressed coaches early and the defense came around late in the seventh practice of the season.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags