HUNTINGTON -- Two teams with a long, storied rivalry will renew it Saturday afternoon when Marshall and East Carolina meet at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.
It's the Thundering Herd's first trip to ECU in more than a decade, and comes three seasons after it was originally scheduled as the 2020 season opener, before it was canceled due to COVID-19.
The matchups have been historically competitive and the last seven meetings have been decided by one possession. In 2021, Charles Huff's first season as Marshall's coach, ECU eliminated a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to win 42-38.
"We want our lick back for sure from the last game. We were up 17 points and they end up coming back to beat us," defensive lineman Owen Porter said. "Trent talks about it all the time. We've got a little pep in our step to get one back this time."
That would be Trent Holler, the Herd's starting center who transferred from ECU to Marshall after 2021 and will make his return to Greenville wearing green this time.
"You can tell that coach [Mike] Houston's culture [has created] a tough, hard-nosed group," Huff said of his opposing number. "We're expecting a very challenging environment going down there to their home opener. That crowd and the fan base supports the team pretty well, and they've had a lot of success."
Success in general, and in particular against Marshall, which is winless in seven tries on ECU's home turf -- a trend the Herd hopes to buck on Saturday afternoon.
But to do so will be a challenge. Porter said the Pirates are better then their 0-1 record shows after a 30-3 loss to Michigan. After reviewing some film, he thought they played better than the score showed and are dangerous despite losing their starting quarterback, leading rusher and top three pass-catchers from a season ago.
"Same offensive coordinator though, so it'll be the same plan," Porter said of Donnie Kirkpatrick. "They are a good football team all the way around."
The offense this year is led by not one, but two quarterbacks, and the Herd is preparing for both Mason Garcia and Alex Flinn, who Houston said each had highs and lows against the Wolverines.
"I thought that Mason responded really well in the second half," Houston said. "Alex did a great job, coming in [in] the second quarter, and played really well off the bench. I think there's things that both can take from that and there's areas that they can improve on."
The two signal-callers are similar in stature and in how they operate the offense, something Herd defensive back JJ Roberts said makes it easier to prepare for a two-quarterback system, should Marshall have to deal with that the entire contest.
The Pirates defensive line is the focal point on that side of the ball and uses multiple different personnel options, which Huff said can cause confusion for opposing offenses and forces them to play disciplined.
"They do create a lot of issues up front, and that's one things that is probably different from two years ago," Huff said. "They weren't as aggressive up front as far as pulling guys off blocks and making you singularly block guys up front."
Defensive back Julius Wood led the Pirates in tackles last week with nine and linebacker Mike Edwards III followed closely with eight in the Week 1 loss. The defensive line went without a sack against the Wolverines.
Though the rosters on both sides might be overhauled since the last meeting, the overall schemes on each side of the ball for East Carolina are largely the same as when the two teams met a year ago. But the Herd will look much different than it did the last time it lined up against the Pirates in 2021, Huff said.
"We're 180 [degrees] different. We went back and looked at that film and we probably couldn't name four of the same plays that we ran that we're running now," Huff said. "That first year we were here, I was more trying to keep the same system in place so we could hit the ground running instead of starting over. As the years have gone on, we've morphed a little bit from that."
Kickoff between Marshall and ECU is scheduled for 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.