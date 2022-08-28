Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Milo Yosef said scoring three goals the Marshall men's soccer season opener was "just a bonus" but was just happy to walk away with the win. 

But his performance, the first hat trick of his Thundering Herd career, was hardly luck. It was a product of the versatile player he has been in his four years on the pitch with Marshall.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.