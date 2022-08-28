HUNTINGTON — Milo Yosef said scoring three goals the Marshall men's soccer season opener was "just a bonus" but was just happy to walk away with the win.
But his performance, the first hat trick of his Thundering Herd career, was hardly luck. It was a product of the versatile player he has been in his four years on the pitch with Marshall.
The native of Aachen, Germany, made an immediate impact when he joined the lineup, scoring a team-high 12 goals as a redshirt freshman in 2019, appearing in all 22 matches and starting 21 of them.
His performance that year would change the way teams approached him in both 2020 and 2021, as the scoring numbers took a hit, netting a combined seven goals in his sophomore and junior seasons, in part due to opponents' game plans against him.
"I don't think Milo has ever been in the shadows. I think the year we won a national championship, he did brilliant with what the team needed him to do," Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. "Everybody was keying on him from the previous year, so he was able to create space for others to score."
Now, things appear to be going back to how they were in 2019 and teammates Vinicius Fernandez, Joao Souza and freshman Matthew Bell are drawing attention from the defense and creating space for Yosef to get scoring chances.
It showed against VCU in the season opener last Thursday, where Yosef took eight shots, putting five on target and slipping three past the keeper, matching his goals scored (3) from 2021.
"I've been with the guys for a really long time. Even the new guys have adapted quick and it's a blessing to play with those guys every day," Yosef said.
Which of the three Thursday goals was his favorite?
"I've got to give it to my left foot, the first one," Yosef said. "I was looking at it and when I shot, it went really high and I saw it hit the crossbar and I just saw the net shaking - I didn't see the ball; I had to double-check after I ran off."
It was the sixth multigoal match of his career. With the three goals, he now has 22 in his career and sits in sole possession of seventh most in program history after coming into the contest tied with Jamil Roberts at 19.
The forward also has 58 career points, tied with Roberts for seventh in program history. His eight total shots and five shots on goal in the victory are both career highs.
"I think he has been very much overlooked - and you've got a guy who has scored tons of goals and assists in his career and now he's on the front for us, attacking a little bit more and being aggressive," Grassie said. "He's worked incredibly hard. Tactically, we looked at what he needed to do and he's executed perfectly."
Now Yosef and the Herd will turn their attention to Butler as the regular season continues following the 5-0 victory over VCU to open the year. Marshall has earned wins in each of the last two meetings (2019, 2021) in Huntington but fell in overtime when they last traveled to face the Bulldogs in 2019.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.