20220617 softballcamp 04.jpg
Marshall head softball coach Megan Smith Lyon talks with campers during a Summer Youth All Skills Camp on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — All signs point to a homecoming for Marshall softball coach Megan Smith Lyon. 

After five seasons with the Thundering Herd program and fresh off a record-breaking year which came to an end in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship game, reports surfaced over the weekend Smith Lyon will be named the coach at North Carolina, where she played in college and was later an assistant. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.