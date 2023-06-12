HUNTINGTON — All signs point to a homecoming for Marshall softball coach Megan Smith Lyon.
After five seasons with the Thundering Herd program and fresh off a record-breaking year which came to an end in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship game, reports surfaced over the weekend Smith Lyon will be named the coach at North Carolina, where she played in college and was later an assistant.
A Marshall athletics spokesman declined comment Monday. An attempt to reach a North Carolina athletics spokesperson for comment was unsuccessful before deadline.
Smith Lyon will replace Donna J. Papa, the fifth-longest tenured coach in any sport in UNC history and the sixth-winningest in NCAA softball history, who announced her retirement as the head coach of the Tar Heels in May.
Last season, Carolina went 26-28 overall and 13-10 against ACC opponents.
A member of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame since 2012, Papa retired as the second-winningest active coach in the sport, behind only Oklahoma's Patty Gasso.
Without knowing who her replacement would be, Papa said when she announced her retirement that she believed the Tar Heels had a bright future.
"I believe by retiring now I am leaving the program in a great position to compete for championships," Papa said in a release. "We have an outstanding group of players returning and are bringing in a top-20 recruiting class. Carolina softball is ready to take that next step to accomplish great things."
Smith Lyon has historically shown that she's up to that challenge.
Prior to her tenure at Marshall, Smith Lyon was Kansas' coach for nine seasons, where she led the Jayhawks to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. Her resume also includes tenures on staff at LSU, North Carolina and Charlotte, and head-coaching stints at Western Carolina and Young Harris College.
In Smith Lyon's three seasons as an assistant at LSU, the Tigers won the 2007 SEC Tournament and the Stanford Regional in the NCAA Tournament on their way to 55 wins. The following season, the Tigers picked up 44 wins on their way to a No. 9 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.
While Smith Lyon never had championship-level success with the Herd, she became the fastest to reach 150 wins in program history, needing just 215 games to surpass that milestone in 2023.
In five seasons under Smith Lyon, Marshall held a .670 winning percentage (160-70), boosting her career record as a coach to 553-335 in 17 seasons.
Eighteen Herd players under Smith Lyon were tabbed as all-conference, which includes five being named to the 2023 Sun Belt Conference first team. Sydney Bickel was in that group and was also the league's Newcomer of the Year in 2023.
The Herd also had three players named to the SBC All-Tournament team and four NFCA All-Region members. In the C-USA era from 2019-22, the Herd had player/pitchers of the week 14 times, all-tournament five times and all-region eight times.
