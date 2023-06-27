A trio of coaches close to the Marshall University softball program said the Thundering Herd’s hiring of Morgan Zerkle is a grand slam.
Zerkle returned to Marshall on Monday, succeeding Megan Smith Lyon, who left to coach at the University of North Carolina.
Shonda Stanton, coach at Indiana University, coached Zerkle at Marshall from 2014 through 2017. Stanton brought Zerkle with her as a graduate assistant with the Hoosiers before Zerkle moved to Miami (Ohio) as a full-time assistant.
“I’m thrilled to see Zerkle’s dream become a reality,” Stanton said. “As an elite competitor, she models excellence and is a tireless worker. Her student-athletes will get the full benefit of a competent, driven, character-based coach who desires to win in every aspect of her program.”
Smith Lyon said she was thrilled for Zerkle, who takes over a program coming off a 45-10 record, including a 17-5 mark in the Sun Belt Conference, in which Marshall finished second.
“I’m so excited for Marshall and the team,” Smith Lyon said. “She loves Marshall and will be a strong leader for the young women she coaches.”
Zerkle was an all-state outfielder at Cabell Midland High School. Her coach with the Knights, Marshall Hall of Famer Jeanne (Noble) Lunsford, said she is thrilled for Zerkle.
Lunsford said Zerkle’s intelligence and desire will help her replace Lyon Smith, who went 160-70 in five seasons with the Thundering Herd.
“Morgan is a special person who is going to bring so much to the program,” Lunsford said. “She definitely has big shoes to fill, but I have no doubt she’s going to be successful here. Her knowledge of the game at all levels will be a great asset.”
Stanton said the Marshall job was attractive on a national scale and that Zerkle is a great fit.
“A true daughter of Marshall, her affinity for the alumni and Huntington community runs deep,” Stanton said. “Z is a rising star in our profession and the Herd administration hit it out of the park with this decision.”
Lunsford said Zerkle worked diligently as a player and will do so as a head coach. Lunsford said she and her husband Greg, a former minor leaguer in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization and Cabell Midland assistant, are proud of Zerkle.
“Her work ethic as an athlete, which was apparent at a young age and continues as a professional player and coach, is impeccable,” Lunsford said. “This drive within her will spill over into her players and will definitely continue the success of the MU softball program.”