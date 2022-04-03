HUNTINGTON - Last season, Marshall suffered losses in four of five games to Charlotte - a sting that stuck with the Thundering Herd for several months.
This weekend, Marshall exacted its revenge on the 49ers, the 2022 Conference USA preseason favorite to win the league title.
On Sunday, Marshall finished off a series sweep, getting strong pitching from Sydney Nester, who kept the 49ers off balance in a 4-3 win at Dot Hicks Field.
After a weekend full of offensive pop, it was Nester who made the final statement, allowing just two hits over the final four innings while keeping the 49ers off the board to preserve the Herd's second straight one-run victory.
Nester allowed three runs - only one earned - on six hits while walking three and striking out four in the complete-game win for Marshall (22-9 overall, 6-3 in C-USA).
All of Marshall's runs came on account of the long ball on Sunday with the Herd hitting three home runs in the series finale.
Two of the three came in the decisive third inning. Charlotte led 3-2 after plating a pair of unearned runs in the top of the frame, but that deficit was erased quickly.
Saige Pye led off the inning with a home run against Charlotte starter Madelyn Wright to tie the game at 3-all and force her from the contest.
Charlotte's Lindsey Walljasper came on in relief and was greeted rudely by Marshall's Autumn Owen, who took a one-out offering from Walljasper out to right field to give Marshall the one-run advantage that Nester made stand up.
Charlotte (22-14, 4-8 C-USA) jumped out to a 1-0 lead following a solo home run in the top of the first, but Marshall's Katie Adams gave the Herd its first lead of the day on a two-run home run to center field in the second.
The win was Marshall's sixth straight conference victory. Marshall returns to action with a doubleheader at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Radford.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.