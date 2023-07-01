Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Morgan Zerkle speaks after being introduced as Marshall University’s new softball coach Friday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University softball players don't have to take anyone's word on who Morgan Zerkle is, as many already know her.

Several Thundering Herd players said they were thrilled the former Cabell Midland High School and MU star is their new coach.

