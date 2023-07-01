HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University softball players don't have to take anyone's word on who Morgan Zerkle is, as many already know her.
Several Thundering Herd players said they were thrilled the former Cabell Midland High School and MU star is their new coach.
"I really can't describe what it's like following in her footsteps, from Cabell Midland to Marshall," junior first baseman Rielly Lucas said. "I grew up watching her play, dreaming of being able to make it like she did. Now, she's here coaching me, showing me the way. I can't wait to get on the field with her in August."
Senior third baseman Camryn Michallas played for Huntington High, Cabell Midland's archrival. Still, she said she's thrilled to see Zerkle lead the Herd.
"I'm so excited for Morgan and the Herd," Michallas said. "I think it's pretty special that she's local, and I know she'll grow the sport of softball in West Virginia in the years to come. I can't wait to get started and to work with her for my last year."
Marshall signee Ramey George, a freshman from Huntington St. Joe, expressed similar sentiments.
"I'm really excited about it," George said. "I think it's a great opportunity. It's really special to me because I remember being in the stands with my dad watching Morgan play at Marshall. Now she's going to be my coach. I'm really excited and thrilled. I really love her. She's a good role model."
Players not from the Tri-State said they, too, are impressed with Zerkle. They've seen her play on TV and heard about her from teammates. Erica Holt, a senior outfielder from Newport Beach, California, was one to the point of being star-struck.
"I'm excited," Holt said. "Morgan being an [alumna], she's a Marshall daughter. She'll be great for the program. She's an inspiration. When she first got hired, I asked for her autograph."
Kasey Wilhoit, an outfielder from Trafalgar, Indiana, said she likes what she's seen of and heard from Zerkle.
"I think the entire team is thrilled she's our head coach," Wilholt said. "I think this is going to be a great year, and I'm looking forward to what we can accomplish this year."
Lucas said that because Zerkle is a Marshall graduate, she'll better understand what it means to be a Herd athlete. Lucas said she's glad the administration listed to the players' input.
"I believe our administrators truly took to heart our core values at Marshall softball and found us the best possible coach," Lucas said. "Morgan not only shares our love and passion for the game, but also embodies what it is to be a student-athlete at Marshall University. There's an intangible honor to represent Marshall University, especially for those of us from here."