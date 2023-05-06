Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall softball’s regular season came to a close in a nearly perfect way.

The Herd swept Georgia Southern in the final series before the Sun Belt Conference tournament, capping the weekend with an 8-1 win at Eagle Field in Statesboro, Georgia, to pick up a school-record-setting 43rd win of the season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

