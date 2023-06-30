HUNTINGTON -- Fans did nearly everything but chant "Morgan Zerkle" outside Christian Spears' house.
Spears, Marshall University's athletic director, said Thundering Herd backers overwhelmingly made clear who they thought the school should hire as softball coach. Several of those boosters were present Friday when Zerkle was introduced as MU's fifth softball coach during a news conference in the Big Green Room of Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
"A huge shoutout to the community, as I do think you had some influence in my hire," Zerkle said, drawing laughter. "I definitely felt your love and support, cheering me on through this process, and I know you'll continue to do so. I hope to serve you well."
Zerkle, 27, starred for the Herd from 2014-17, earning All-American honors. She went on to play for Team USA and professionally, coaching as an assistant at Indiana University and Miami (Ohio) before being announced as the Marshall coach on Monday.
Zerkle is from Milton and was a standout at Cabell Midland High School before playing for the Herd. She's the first former Marshall player to lead the program.
Spears said many coaches were interested in the job, but the person he, university President Brad Smith and the fans wanted was Zerkle.
"This community told me who to hire," Spears said. "The number of emails, direct messages, texts I got, even dear friends said, 'What are you doing? Hurry up.' Board members, the president -- this is the quintessential no-brainer."
Spears said Zerkle's resume and interview matched the hype from her supporters.
"Does the person have a sincere connection to the place?" Spears said he asked. "Does the person have a sincere connection to the people? What is her passion?
"Morgan hits every single box. It never happens that way. She has a familiarity with this place and our people, and a connection that is so genuine and real. This is where she belongs. This is an unbelievable hire."
Marshall Hall of Famer Dot Hicks, a former coach and administrator for whom the MU softball field is named, said she's one of those who pushed for Zerkle.
"I've known Morgan a long time," Hicks said. "This is probably the best decision Marshall has made in a long time for women's athletics. I'm excited for her, her family, the community and the players especially."
Zerkle said her interest was piqued when the coaching job at the University of North Carolina opened. Megan Smith Lyon, a former Tar Heels player, coached Marshall to a 45-10 record and a second-place finish in the Sun Belt Conference last season. Smith Lyon left MU for her alma mater on June 16.
"As soon as I saw she got hired, I reached out," Zerkle said. "It was an easy decision to pursue."
Other jobs were open. Zerkle said, though, the opportunity to coach at her alma mater was more attractive than others.
"I know how much this school means to me," Zerkle said. "I'm truly honored to be the softball coach of Marshall University. Marshall and the people here have developed me into the person, the player, the coach I am today. There was a lot of development that happened.
"I am forever grateful for this university. It was my dream of playing [NCAA] Division I softball, and Marshall gave me that opportunity. Marshall provided a way for me to get drafted and play professionally and try out for Team USA. Marshall showed me what career I was really interested in, developing young women like myself. Now, here I am living out another one of my dreams as Marshall's head softball coach."
Zerkle said her Christian upbringing taught her to be a servant even as a leader. She said she will display that commitment.
"The student-athletes, the community, this university, I hope to be a servant to all of those people," Zerkle said. "I'm looking forward to building on the strong foundation that Marshall softball has. I hope to help Marshall softball accomplish things that never have been done before. I accomplished a lot here, but there are more we've yet to achieve as a program."
Zerkle said her mentoring should be beneficial on the field, in the clubhouse and outside of school.
"I want to have a positive impact developing them on and off the field as Marshall developed me," Zerkle said. "I want them to have the incredible experience I had and graduate as strong, confident women ready to chase their next dream. Marshall is my home, and I could not be more thrilled to lead this program."
As for her staff, Zerkle said she has a strong idea of who at least two assistants will be.
"I'm pretty close," she said. "I think I have two of the three positions pretty locked down in my brain and some really good recommendations for that third coach I'm looking at."