HUNTINGTON -- Fans did nearly everything but chant "Morgan Zerkle" outside Christian Spears' house.

Spears, Marshall University's athletic director, said Thundering Herd backers overwhelmingly made clear who they thought the school should hire as softball coach. Several of those boosters were present Friday when Zerkle was introduced as MU's fifth softball coach during a news conference in the Big Green Room of Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.